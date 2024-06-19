Walkers taking on charity challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The couple, who live in Llanymynech, both work for manufacturing company Invertek, in Welshpool.

They will be joining 300 walkers challenging themselves to walk from Machynlleth to Montgomery in the Rotary Across Wales Walk on June 22.

Rhian, who is a purchasing account manager, and Mark, who is shift supervisor, are setting off on their walk at 2am and are expecting the route to take between 16 to 17 hours. They have raised more than £500 and are hoping to achieve £1000.

The couple, who have been together for five years, enjoy a walking adventure.

As part of their training they have tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks and the 26-mile Clun Valley Walk.

In the past they have done the Cotswolds Way, Welsh coastal path and Offa’s Dyke Path.

“We’ve always enjoyed walking together and are looking at walks further away from home to try new places,” says Mark.

“We signed up for this walk in January as it’s really popular, and decided we should walk for a charity. Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith is a good local charity that Invertek has supported in the past, and we thought we’d carry on fundraising for them.”

Mark and Rhian, who have been together for five years, make a good walking team, and are confident that they will finish the challenging route.

“People always ask what we talk about when we walk but we find there’s always something to ramble on about,” says Rhian.

“As long as my feet hold out I’ll be fine. I’m going to tape them up well to protect from the dreaded blisters.”

They’re both back at work after the walk on the Monday, though Mark says his shift doesn’t start in the afternoon, so he will enjoy a lie-in.

“It’ll be back to work as usual on Monday,” says Rhian. “Hopefully my walking boots won’t have left me with too many blisters.”

Hope House Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe thanked Rhian and Mark for their amazing walking and fundraising efforts.

“Thank you to Rhian and Mark for all their hard work. Hope House & Ty Gobaith rely on fundraising from generous people to ensure that children with life-threatening condition and their families receive the care and support they deserve.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor the couple's efforts can do so at www.hopehouse.org.uk/wales-walk