Firefighters use all-terrain truck to battle woodland blaze
Three fire crews and a Pinzgauer all-terrain firefighting vehicle were called to extinguish a woodland fire.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call just before 1pm on Wednesday reporting a fire classified as a 'fire in the open' near Knighton.
Three fire appliances and a Pinzgauer truck were sent from Clun to Kinsley Wood, Kinsley Road.
Firefighters used beaters and knapsacks to put out the fire which involved 'five separate seats of fire on a hillside'.
The fire service used a drone to check the area for any further fire spread, and crews were finished at the scene by 3.46pm.