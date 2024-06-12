Firefighters use all-terrain truck to battle woodland blaze

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call just before 1pm on Wednesday reporting a fire classified as a 'fire in the open' near Knighton.

Three fire appliances and a Pinzgauer truck were sent from Clun to Kinsley Wood, Kinsley Road.

Firefighters used beaters and knapsacks to put out the fire which involved 'five separate seats of fire on a hillside'.

The fire service used a drone to check the area for any further fire spread, and crews were finished at the scene by 3.46pm.