Ambulance call handler was told she would be 'hunted down and stabbed in the neck' by 999 caller

Emma Worrall, who works for the Welsh Ambulance Service, said other abusive callers had warned her they would turn up at her workplace.

She told a meeting of the board which runs the NHS trust that there had been a sharp rise in abusive calls in recent times, including from other healthcare professionals calling to arrange assistance for their patients.

She said the level of pressure on the emergency service meant call handlers were being blamed when no ambulances are available to respond to people.

However, Emma said a lot of the abusive calls were not being reported by call centre staff due to how busy their shifts are.

Speaking at the meeting on Thursday, she said: “I completely understand that it is a stressful situation. However, I’ve personally been threatened.

“I’ve been told that they are going to hunt me down and stab me in the neck.