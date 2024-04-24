Major disruption across region's railways after 'incident' closes all lines at Birmingham New Street

National Rail said the situation was affecting trains on all routes into the station – including those run by Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, London Northwestern Railway, Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway.

An update from National Rail said that 'major disruption' is expected until noon.

It said: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident at Birmingham New Street. So they can safely do their work, all lines are closed. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 50 minutes or revised.

"Major disruption is expected until 12.00."

Passengers and commuters are asked to check to plan their journey.

The following routes are affected.

Avanti West Coast between Edinburgh / Manchester Piccadilly / Lancaster/ Shrewsbury / Wolverhampton and London Euston, and between Crewe and Birmingham New Street.

CrossCountry between York / Leeds and Plymouth, and between Manchester Piccadilly and Bournemouth / Paignton, and between Nottingham / Leicester and Birmingham New Street, and between Edinburgh / Stansted Airport / Manchester Piccadilly and Bristol Temple Meads.

London Northwestern Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Birmingham New Street and London Euston.

Transport for Wales between Holyhead / Chester / Aberystwyth and Birmingham International.

West Midlands Railway between Rugeley Trent Valley and Birmingham International, and between Great Malvern and Birmingham New Street, and between Lichfield Trent Valley and Bromsgrove, and between Four Oaks and Redditch, and between Wolverhampton and Walsall.