Chance to own your own picturesque corner of Mid Wales for £20,000

With a guide price of £15,000 to £20,000, the woodland is located half a mile from the village of Llanbrynmair, near Machynlleth.

It will be sold by auctioneers Halls in an auction at the company’s Shrewsbury headquarters on Friday, April 26 at 3pm.

The sale is being handled by Louise Preece, Halls’ head of rural professional services, who said: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase a tranquil and picturesque corner of Wales.

“The property comprises 0.86 of an acre of delightful woodland which has access directly off a council maintained road," she said. "There are numerous species of mature and semi-mature trees on the land which is crossed by a beautiful stream.

“The peaceful woodland has a multitude of potential uses relating to leisure, biodiversity and woodland management. Fantastic walks, tourist attractions and various points of interest are a short distance away.”

For more information, contact Mrs Preece at Halls on 01743 450700.