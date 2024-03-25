Hitting the right note as Katherine Jenkins signs up as culinary ambassador

Jenkins, the popular Welsh soprano will be the first ever ambassador for The Culinary Association of Wales (CAW).

Jenkins, the UK’s most successful classical artist of the century and founder of Cygnet Gin, is taking on the role as the CAW prepares to welcome around 1,000 chefs from across the world to the Worldchefs Congress & Expo at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) in Newport in May 2026.

In addition to being ambassador, her partnership with the CAW promotes Cygnet Gin, the sustainable, luxury Welsh gin brand, which she and her artist and social-impact filmmaker partner, Andrew Levitas, launched in 2023.

Cygnet Gin is a CAW sponsor, and the company is devising a new competition to showcase the culinary potential of the ultra-premium spirit at the 2025 Welsh International Culinary Championships at ICC Wales in January.

Chefs will be challenged to cook up a mouthwatering three course pescatarian and dairy free menu showcasing the versatility of Cygnet Gin in each of the dishes.

Jenkins and CAW president Arwyn Watkins, OBE, discussed details of the partnership during a visit to ICC Wales on St David’s Day.

They also met Peter Fuchs, group culinary director of The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales, Danielle Bounds, ICC Wales sales director and Colin Gray, CAW vice president and chair of WICC.

The lead up to Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026 begins in earnest later this year in Singapore, which is hosting the 2024 event from October 20 to 25. The congress bell will be presented to Mr Watkins who is expected to announce exciting news about an anthem for the 2026 event.

Speaking about her new ambassadorial role, the soprano said: "I'm so honoured to be an ambassador for the Culinary Association of Wales.

"Across my career, I'm very, very proud of being Welsh and wherever I go, I always try to fly the flag for Wales.

"The Culinary Association of Wales being named as hosts for the biggest ever culinary event at the ICC Wales is incredibly exciting and important.

"When I heard that this was happening, I wanted to do all that I could to help support and amplify it, get behind it and cheer it on. So, if you love food like me, this is four days of food heaven. I can't wait.

“We are so lucky in Wales – we have so much to offer, and we can offer so much to the world. I think people coming here, to the Celtic Manor and to the ICC, they're just going to be absolutely blown away by the hospitality, the warmth, the friendship, the welcome, and I hope it's the start of a lovely relationship for people. I'm really excited to see how the journey progresses and to be here and witness it in 2026."

Mr Watkins added: “It’s a huge coup and honour for the Culinary Association of Wales to secure Katherine as our ambassador for the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026. Being associated with such a global superstar is going to raise the profile of both the association and the event.

“We are looking forward to working closely with Katherine to promote Wales and Cygnet Gin to a global audience in the coming years.”

Mr Watkins described securing the Worldchefs Congress and Expo for Wales as a “significant achievement” by Team Wales partners – CAW, ICC Wales, the Celtic Manor Resort and Visit Wales.

He said: “More than 1,000 chefs from around the world are expected to attend the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026, in addition to around 5,000 exhibitors and visitors.

“This event will raise the profile of Wales, create international networking and collaboration opportunities, enhance culinary skills by sharing knowledge and professional development and boost the Welsh economy and culinary tourism.

“Our challenge over the next two years is to engage with all sectors of the Welsh economy to highlight what a fantastic opportunity this event offers to them to promote their businesses.”

Born from the desire to break the mould in a traditionally male-dominated spirits industry, Katherine founded Cygnet Gin in a bid to create a luxury spirit that speaks to consumers who appreciates the finer things, reflecting their taste and desire to celebrate life’s successes.

As gin aficionados, Katherine and Andrew have created the multi-award-winning Cygnet Gin are on a mission to take the Welsh product to the rest of the world. The initial announcement about the arrival of Cygnet Gin made such a splash globally that pre-orders sold out in just a week.

Since launching six months ago, Cygnet Gin has exploded across the UK’s luxury restaurant and bar scene, now available at Isabel Mayfair, Searcys, The Rosewood Hotel, and across the full Caprice Group including The Ivy Collection restaurants nationwide to name but a few.

Alongside this, award winning Cygnet 22 and Cygnet Welsh Dry Gin are available to purchase at Waitrose and John Lewis nationwide, online and in-store, and Marks & Spencer Welsh regional stores.

The recent launch of the Cygnet Welsh Dry Gin & Tonic pre-mixed can arrives at a pivotal moment of the brand’s growth and aims to offer an ultra-premium gin & tonic on the go.

The Cygnet Gin range includes Cygnet Welsh Dry Gin, embodying Katherine’s strong passion for sustainability and perfection, and Cygnet 22, representing Katherine’s own personal expression.

The addition of 22 has special significance, reflecting the number of hand-selected botanicals used in the distillation process, as well as her age when she was offered the largest recording deal in classical music history.