Paramedic who swore at patient and threatened to 'break your 'f*****g arm' struck off

William Munro, who was working in Mid Wales for the Welsh Ambulance Service at the time of the incident in 2019, had been employed by the trust as a paramedic since 2014.

A previous Health and Care Professions Service Tribunal Service hearing had been told how he was part of a two-person crew called to provide assistance to another crew having difficulties dealing with a patient on January 6, 2019.

The patient was said to be 'intoxicated and abusive' but during Mr Munro's involvement he told her 'do that again and I will break your f*****g arm', and used 'unnecessary force' – holding her arms.

He was also accused of not using an appropriate technique to transfer her from the floor to the wheelchair.

A hearing in 2021 found that the allegations were proved, before the further hearing, in December, saw a decision taken to issue a striking off order.