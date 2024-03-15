Paramedic who swore at patient and threatened to 'break your 'f*****g arm' struck off
A paramedic who swore at a patient, telling her he would 'break her f*****g arm', has been struck off.
William Munro, who was working in Mid Wales for the Welsh Ambulance Service at the time of the incident in 2019, had been employed by the trust as a paramedic since 2014.
A previous Health and Care Professions Service Tribunal Service hearing had been told how he was part of a two-person crew called to provide assistance to another crew having difficulties dealing with a patient on January 6, 2019.
The patient was said to be 'intoxicated and abusive' but during Mr Munro's involvement he told her 'do that again and I will break your f*****g arm', and used 'unnecessary force' – holding her arms.
He was also accused of not using an appropriate technique to transfer her from the floor to the wheelchair.
A hearing in 2021 found that the allegations were proved, before the further hearing, in December, saw a decision taken to issue a striking off order.