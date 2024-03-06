Chancellor confirms £1.6m for theatre redevelopment project

The announcement, for Theatr Clwyd in Mold, came as part of Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget.

The money will go towards the redevelopment of the theatre, with the multi-million pound project facing a shortfall prior to the government pledge.

The venue, which is 47 years old, is the biggest producing theatre in Wales and attracts more than 200,000 paying visitors annually.

Reacting to the Chancellor's announcement the theatre described the award as a "significant closing step".

A spokesman for the venue said: "Theatr Clwyd is grateful for the £1.6m from the UK Government for our major building redevelopment.

"Alongside the key investment from Welsh Government, Arts Council Wales and Flintshire County Council, and our significant private fundraising from both Trusts & Foundations and individual philanthropy, this investment is a significant closing step in completing this vital project.

"The redevelopment will ensure that Theatr Clwyd is a green, sustainable, world-class home for our communities, theatre-makers and future generations in North Wales and the north west of England – it will deliver increased economic and social value and maintain our crucial role in the cultural sector both in Wales and across the UK."