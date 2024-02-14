Emma Jane celebrates as floral business wins award

Emma Jane Floral Design took the Central Wales title in the Wedding Florist of the Year competition at the Welsh Wedding Awards 2024.

The Oceanic Events celebrate the wedding specialists and businesses that create magical moments that turn into lasting memories.

Emma Jane Edwards said: "I am delighted to be recognised as Florist of the Year for Central Wales again in 2024. Thank you to all of our amazing couples who voted for us, we are so grateful that we get to work on so many incredible weddings and we can’t wait to get started with the 2024 wedding season.”

A spokesperson for the awards said: “We’re glad to have the opportunity to celebrate the continued development of the wedding industry. The competition was tough this year but it is time to acknowledge everyone who has shown dedication and professionalism in their workplace; two key features that make individuals and businesses stand out from the rest.We congratulate all the finalists for their remarkable achievements.”

"I had a bit of an unusual start into the world of floristry. I have always loved flowers. With both my Mum and Gran being keen flower arrangers, I would often try to lend a hand and loved picking flowers from my Gran’s beautiful garden. My passion for creating grew from there.

"Leaving my finance job in Manchester and returning to the Mid Wales village where I grew up, I wanted to do something creative so I enrolled on a part-time floristry course in Shrewsbury College. Having completed the course and gained experience with other talented florists in the area, I launched my own business Emma Jane Floral Design in 2019.

"As a studio-based florist I specialises in wedding flowers, although I do also create funeral designs, Mother’s Day bouquets and Christmas wreaths too. We are lucky in Mid Wales to have a whole host of beautiful wedding venues on our doorsteps, both in Powys and over the border into Shropshire. Most of the weddings I create flowers for are in and around the local area, although occasionally I do travel further afield to Herefordshire, North Wales and Liverpool.

"I love creating floral designs that really encapsulate my couple’s personalities, making their weddings as truly unique as they are."