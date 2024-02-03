Wales Speed trap locations released as drivers face fines for breaching 20 miles an hour limits

There was an outcry when the Welsh parliament brought in the new limits replacing 30 miles an hour in most built up areas in September. For the first three months drivers were given time for the new limits to be embedded but now Go Safe mobile speed cameras are being used. The Wales Road Casualty Reduction Partnership runs mobile speed camera operations across Wales.

Go Safe has released the locations that its vans and motorcycles could visit during February to detect speeding and other traffic violations.

These include Llandrinio near Llanymynech on the Shropshire border as well as certain roads in Ardleen, Guilsfield, Llansantffraid and Abermule.

On the north Wales/Shropshire border locations could include the villagesof Penley and Bangor-on-Dee near Ellesmere as well as the A5 at Halton near Chirk.

The list published for Powys includes:

* A483 Llanwrtyd Wells

* B4358/Beulah Road/Newbridge on Wye

* A44 Forest Bends

* Rhayader Church in Wales Primary School

* B4569 Trefeglwys

* A470 Clatter

* Ysgol Rhiw-Bechan, Tregynon

* Treowen C P School

* B4568/Llanllwchaiarn

* A489 Kerry

* Ysgol Gymunedol Gynradd Abermule

* A489/Churchstoke

* A458/Near Bank Farm Caravan Park/ Middletown

* B4392 Guilsfield Road Arddleen

* B4393/Llandrinio

* Winllan Road/Llansantffraid Ym Mechain/Powys

* Guilsfield C P School

* A458 Trewern Village Powys

Sits in the Wrexham county include:

* A539 Penley Village, Wrexham

* A5/Halton/Wrexham

* A525/Whitchurch Road/near Bank Farm/Bangor on Dee/Wrexham

* A539/Pen y Lan/Ruabon/Wrexham

* A539/Llangollen Rd/Acrefair

* Eyton Controlled Primary School, Bangor Road, Eyton