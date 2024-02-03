Another Hollywood legend handed new role at Wrexham by Ryan Reynolds

The pair signed another Hollywood legend, none other than Anthony Hopkins to take on a vital role in the team.

Wrexham AFC released a video to unveil Hopkins' appointment.

The 86-year-old Silence of the Lambs star can be seen looking into the mirror asking himself who he is, explaining "to act is to deceive and to deceive one must forget oneself."

Then before unveiling his position in the team the brooding Hopkins says: "Every metamorphosis is demanding - but this one demands an extra kick."

His signing has been a coup for Reynolds and McElhenney, bringing the south Walian actor to the north for the new starring role.