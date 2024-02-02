Council welcomes report into child protection

In October, a Joint Inspection of Child Protection Arrangements (JICPA) was carried out by the Care Inspectorate Wales, Estyn, Healthcare Inspectorate Wales and His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue.

It evaluated how the council, Powys Teaching Health Board and Dyfed Powys Police responded to abuse and neglect of children in Powys.

The joint inspection found many strengths in all the services and made recommendations where it was felt improvements could be made.

Some of the findings in the report included safeguarding organisations in Powys have systems and arrangements in place for effective joint working when children are considered at risk of abuse or neglect.

However, the report found that referrers are not consistently told about the outcome or the rationale supporting subsequent decisions. It said that this can result in missed opportunities to share essential information.

The report also raised concerns about the "large increase in the population of electively home educated (EHE) children in the region" which the authors said "may represent a risk to some of these children".

But they added that opportunities for partnership working were "positively taken up" and multi-agency contribution is "evident in addressing the child's safety through care and support protection plans (CASPP".

Schools across Powys also work well with a wide range of services to support children and families, said the report, and parents spoke highly about school support and pupil well-being and safety is a high priority across all schools.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, leader of Powys County Council, said: "We have extremely dedicated staff carrying out crucial work in collaboration with other agencies to try and keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

"I'm pleased that the inspectors found so many positive aspects of this work in Powys and grateful that they have highlighted areas where we can improve.

"We will take their recommendation on board as we want to make sure every child in the county is protected and properly cared for."