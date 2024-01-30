Firefighter experience day will look at what it takes to become part of the service

The story says the aim of its three hour Experience Days is to give people the opportunity to find out more about the various roles and entry requirements within the fire service, and the wider role that the fire service plays in the community.

The day will look at the role of a modern-day firefighter and the various aspects of the recruitment process as well as the importance of fitness and maintaining fitness and career pathways and role maps.

Those attending will be able to try on the firefighting kit and equipment and look at various types of equipment and personal protection equipment.

"It's the perfect opportunity to see what firefighting all is about," a spokesperson said.

For more information visit: Experience Days - Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service online at mawwfire.gov.uk.