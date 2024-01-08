Community group employs lawyer to question proposed school closure

The Friends of Llangedwyn Church in Wales Primary School Ltd or FOLS was started in November when the council announced that the small primary school on the Shropshire border was recommended for closure.

The group which has galvanised community support has instructed a lawyer to act on its behalf to keep the school open. It will also hold its next public meeting in February.

It says the decline in numbers has not been due to a decreasing population in the local area. It has been due to "a strategic degradation of Llangedwyn School".

Llangedwyn is federated with Llanfechain primary school.

Spokesperson, Jude Robinson said it was perhaps hoped that the school would close quietly and without fuss.

"This will not be allowed to happen. The community has sprung into action to challenge Powys County Council's proposal. Promptly, the Friends of Llangedwyn C in W Primary School Limited (FOLS) was set up, a registered company which will soon have charity status. This has organised social media channels, a website, plenty of community engagement, continuation of the strong links with Llangedwyn’s St. Cedwyn’s Church, a groundforce day to improve the grounds of the school, fundraising days for the benefit of the school, and lots of enjoyable activities for the children.

"Llangedwyn School has educated children for almost 200 years. Its importance is deeply felt, and it is ingrained in the rural culture. FOLS mission is to fundraise as much as possible to help the school. It intends to keep the school open to educate children academically, in the mediums of Welsh and English, learn essential life-skills, absorb Llangedwyn’s rich history, and promote the well-being of pupils now and for generations to come.

Fols is officially challenging the council's cabinet decision made on the December 202319 to close Llangedwyn School.

A public meeting will be held on February 19 at 7pm in Llangedwyn Village Hall to update everyone on progress and everyone is invited to attend.