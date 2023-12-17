Pensioner died after microwaveable heat bag 'placed under bedding'

The man in his 80s died in his bedroom in Rhos-on-Sea, North Wales last week after the bag had been microwaved.

Today FRI Paul Kay, head of safety for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said : "The cause of the fire appears to be a microwaveable wheat bag which had been placed under the bedclothes on the gentleman’s bed.

"Microwaveable wheat bags are often used to provide heat to painful areas on the body and often have an aromatic smell.

"What we have to remember is that it is a product that absorbs and stores heat in this way is a potential fire risk if not used properly.

"If a wheat bag is insulated after heating - for example, under bedclothes, it may ignite."