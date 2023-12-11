Stark warming of tough budget decisions to come

The people of Powys, businesses and service users are being asked to share their views with the Council’s as part of the budget setting process.

Councillor David Thomas, Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation said: "The Council is facing severe financial pressures for financial year 2024-25 and for the foreseeable future, pressures that will dominate the way we deliver services for many years to come.

“It is inevitable that these pressures will change the way we operate, the council we have today will not be affordable in the future. We must adapt if we are to survive and part of planning for the future is listening to the people of Powys.

“Powys is not alone facing a bleak financial future. The Welsh Local Government Association in its response to the Chancellor’s Autumn statement said authorities in Wales faced a £411 million blackhole in the next financial year.

“We must plan for the future and the budget engagement is just the first step in that process. We are committed to full and frank discussion with the people of Powys and service users throughout this challenging time,” he said.

The survey can be found online at haveyoursaypowys.wales/budget-survey-2023 and is available at libraries. The closing date is January 7.