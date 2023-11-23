Welsh community holding vigil following tragic deaths of four Shrewsbury teenagers

Residents around Llanfrothen, near Garreg, will pay their respects close to where Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were found dead on Tuesday after their car was discovered partly submerged and upside down.

Organised by the Brondanw Arms pub in Garreg, people will be gathering at the Llanfrothen Memorial on Thursday night at 6pm.

In an announcement on Facebook, the pub said: "We will be gathering at the memorial in Llanfrothen on Thursday night at 6pm to extend our condolences to the families and to remember the young men who lost their lives in our community."