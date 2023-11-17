New push to get people to use Welsh names at national parks

The Welsh Language Commissioner has recommended a standardised list of names to be used in conversations, on maps and in print. Next, the Eryri National Park Authority aims to standardise thousands of names for waterfalls and peaks in the area.

There are more than 200 lake names in Snowdonia. One is Llyn Tegid, also commonly known as Bala Lake.

Some of the standardisation relates to Welsh spellings of the lakes.

Naomi Jones, head of the National Park Authority’s cultural heritage, said: "Eryri National Park’s wealth of names for landscape features is a treasured part of our cultural heritage and we’re extremely pleased to see our project with the Language Commissioner and the Cardiff University come to fruition.

"By recommending the standard list of Eryri’s lake names, the Authority ensures that these historical names are recorded for future generations and used extensively in day-to-day life."