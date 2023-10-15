Plans to close primary school due to falling numbers top of the agenda next week

Following a significant decrease in pupil numbers at Irfon Valley C.P. School, and discussions with the school’s governing body, officers have reviewed the situation and considered potential solutions.

They will recommend to cabinet that the statutory process begins on a proposal to close the 32 pupils school based at Garth near Llangamarch Wells from August 31 2024, with pupils to transfer to their nearest alternative schools in Powys.

All changes will be subject to the statutory school reorganisation process which involves further extensive consultation with schools and their communities, before any final decisions are made.

Although this is not part of an area catchment review, the Transforming Education Work Programme allows for reviews of individual schools on a case-for-case basis, based on specific circumstances.

The county council says the plans to close Irfon Valley School and increase capacity at a Newtown School will meet the aims of its Strategy for Transforming Education, which was relaunched last year along with an updated version.

The latest plans will be considered by Cabinet on Tuesday, October 24.

In Newtown the council plans to increase the capacity of the proposed new school building at Ysgol Calon y Dderwen so that pupils from Treowen C.P. School can also be included.

It is intended that, from September 2025, pupils continue to attend the existing Treowen building until the new building at Ysgol Calon y Dderwen is ready.

When the new building opens, the Treowen site closes and all pupils then move to the new school building for Ysgol Calon y Dderwen. Cabinet will be asked to approve the start of formal consultation.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: "Securing the best start in life for our young people is the only way that we can build a Stronger, Fairer and Greener Powys. One of the ways we can achieve this is by transforming education.

“I believe that these proposals meet the aims of the Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys as we look to improve the learner entitlement and experience while delivering 21st Century facilities that would provide environments where learners and teachers thrive and reach their potential.

“The Irfon Valley proposal sits outside my preferred approach of reviewing entire catchments but it is essential for us to remain flexible and respond to concerns raised by individual governing bodies.”