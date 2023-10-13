Flood alerts on Shropshire/Wales border after heavy rain

By Sue Austin

Heavy rain has brought flood alerts on rivers on the the Shropshire/Powys border, with expectations that the high levels will be seen flowing downstream over the weekend.

Flooding at Llandrinio Bridge. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station.
The Severn Vyrnwy catchment area, taking in Llanymynech as well as higher up at Llanfair Caereinion and Meifod, is on flood alert as is the Upper Severn catchment, which includes Llandrinio, Welshpool and Newtown.

Water from both these makes its way downstream to Shrewsbury and on to Ironbridge and Bridgnorth although there are no warnings yet from the English flood alert system.

To the west there is an alert for the areas around the river Dyfi, from Dinas Mawddwy and Llanbrynmair to the estuary, including Machynlleth.

BBC weather says the heavy rain of Thursday night and Friday morning should move away to leave colder weather, brightening up.

