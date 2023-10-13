Flood alerts on Shropshire/Wales border after heavy rain

Flooding at Llandrinio Bridge. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station.

The Severn Vyrnwy catchment area, taking in Llanymynech as well as higher up at Llanfair Caereinion and Meifod, is on flood alert as is the Upper Severn catchment, which includes Llandrinio, Welshpool and Newtown.

Water from both these makes its way downstream to Shrewsbury and on to Ironbridge and Bridgnorth although there are no warnings yet from the English flood alert system.

To the west there is an alert for the areas around the river Dyfi, from Dinas Mawddwy and Llanbrynmair to the estuary, including Machynlleth.