Men's jail given one out of five in food hygiene ratings

HMP Berwyn, a modern prison at Wrexham, has been told “major improvement” was needed in hygienic handling of food, including cooking and storage, and with management of food safety.
The jail has become notorious because of flings between young women guards and inmates.
But last month it was given a food hygiene rating of just one out of five.
The Prison Service said improvements have been made. A spokesman added :“HMP Berwyn has addressed concerns highlighted in this inspection with extra supervision of servery areas, increased management checks, improved protocols around food storage and the repair of equipment.”