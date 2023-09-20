North Wales wind farm given the green light by government

The windfarm is expected to be online by 2030

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Claire Coutinho granted consent to RWE’s Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Llandudno.

Developers say it represents a major step forward for the north Wales project, which will be located alongside the operational 576 megawatt (MW) Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm and will create hundreds of skilled jobs during construction and operation, both directly and throughout the supply chain.

The development is being led by RWE, a leading UK power producer, which also operates north Wales’ other offshore wind farms, Gwynt y Môr, North Hoyle and Rhyl Flats.

Awel y Môr is planned to be operational before 2030 with a maximum of 50 turbines at a maximum height of 332 meters . It will become Wales’ largest renewable energy project.

The awarding of the Development Consent Order by the Secretary of State is the culmination of more than five years work. The team is now awaiting the granting of the necessary marine licence from Natural Resources Wales, in order to progress the project into construction.

RWE is developing Awel y Môr in a Joint Venture with partners Stadtwerke München and Siemens Financial Services, the financing arm of Siemens.

Tamsyn Rowe, RWE Project Lead for Awel y Môr, said: “With the Development Consent Order for Awel y Môr now in place, we have achieved a major milestone on our journey towards delivering an offshore wind farm capable of powering more than half a million homes with clean, renewable energy.