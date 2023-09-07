Police and council investigations launched into allegations of gravestone removal at Powys chapel

A stock image of a graveyard.

A campaign has been launched to stop work to form a car park and an access route at the Bethany Chapel, in Hodley, near Newtown.

Relatives of deceased interred at the graveyard say headstones had been moved and some have even gone missing. A Facebook page has been created and companies working on the project have been warned that they could be named and shamed.

Dolafon Gospel Hall Trust, part of Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, has denied to the BBC that works had resulted in gravestones being lost.

The trust was granted planning consent last year by Powys council.

Members of the listed chapel had been parking along the public highway with no formal designated parking areas existing.

Planning documents revealed that concerns were made by the Built Heritage regarding the impacts the proposed access may have on the existing graveyard which would harm the setting of the rural listed chapel.

Background papers noted that the agent confirmed that under the previous listed building consent works were approved for the relocation of six headstones and memorials and has confirmed that no further work would therefore be required to accommodate the access road as the parking is then now proposed in a new extended area subject to the change of use.

Planning officers concluded that "it is considered that the proposed development could be managed to an acceptable level and would not be seen as harming the setting of the listed building."

A spokesperson for Powys Council said: "Planning permission was granted for the change of use of land to form a parking area and formation of vehicular access in June 2022

"The council has an open planning enforcement case in relation to this site and is in the process of investigating whether works undertaken on site, including the erection of wooden poles, are in compliance with the approved planning permission(s).

"The council has informed the Ministry of Justice and the police regarding possible disturbance to graves."