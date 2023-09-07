Historic buildings are 'under threat', warns architect

Bethel Chapel when the roof caved in in September

An architect is calling on the government and stakeholders to do more ensure the future of historical buildings.

Historic and older buildings throughout Mid Wales are under threat due to a lack of skilled craftspeople, that’s the warning from Doug Hughes, principal architect and managing director of Hughes Architects.

He says a severe shortage of skilled craftspeople, specialising in stone masonry, carpentry, and other critical skills essential for building conservation work, could mean more listed buildings coming into disrepair, impacting on the area’s history.

"In recent years, we've witnessed a concerning decline in the number of skilled craftspeople, particularly those proficient in stone masonry, carpentry, and other essential skills for building conservation work," Doug said.

"Our heritage buildings are not just structures; they are living legacies that connect us to our past and define our future. Without a new generation of craftspeople trained in the intricate art of building conservation, we stand to lose these treasures."

He pointed to the collapse of Bethel Chapel in Newtown, as a poignant example of the challenges faced by historical buildings in the region.

The chapel's roof collapsed in 2021, just three weeks after councillors raised concerns over it's deterioration. The chapel was build in 1875, but deteriorated since it was sold in 2008.

“The lack of skilled craftspeople poses a significant hurdle in the efforts to restore and preserve such structures, leaving many historical buildings at risk of a similar fate,” warned Doug.

He is calling on the Welsh Government, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), local colleges, and other stakeholders to take urgent action.

He added: “Urgent steps are needed to create additional courses and training opportunities to nurture the next generation of skilled craftspeople. These programmes should cater to individuals of all ages, ensuring that these invaluable skills are passed down and preserved for future generations.

"We are willing to collaborate with educational institutions, government bodies, and fellow professionals to create a comprehensive strategy for addressing this shortage.