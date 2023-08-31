Seaside town's council could bid for government funding to bring sand back to its beach

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A Welsh holiday resort popular with visitors from Shropshire and the Midlands could bid for government funding - to bring sand back to its beach.

Sand is now hard to find on the beach at Llandudno
Sand is now hard to find on the beach at Llandudno

Llandudno's north shore saw boulders piled up on the sand nine years ago to protect hotels on the sea front but holidaymakers say it is now really difficult to get down to the water's edge and the traditional bucket and spade day on the beach has switched to the west shore or to further up the coast at Colwyn Bay.

Conwy Council commissioned the engineering firm, AECOM to look at ways of improving both the north and west shores.

Leaving the rocks in place would cost about £7 million while a scheme to return the sand would cost about £24 million.

Councillors are in favour of the more expensive, sandy beach option saying it would improve the economy.

The Welsh Government will foot the bill for the cheaper option only, although it may be debated again after a petition was signed by more than 10,000 people.

Conwy is now looking to bid for money from levelling up funds from the UK government.

Before making a bid for a grant from the Shared Prosperity Fund is first has to find finding towards the cost of an Economic Impact Assessment on replacing the boulders with sand.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News