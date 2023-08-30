Show organisers hail success of 2023 event

The town criers in attendance were Jane smith, secretary of the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers, and Martha Jones, Montgomery’s Junior Town Crier.

Montgomery Show attracted a large crowd, with visitors from across the country dropping in for the annual celebration, which took place on Saturday, August 19.

After a week with plenty of rain, the marquees, show ring, exhibits and displays were all in place ready for the opening ceremony with the president, Sue Blower – also Montgomery's town crier.

The show races on the previous evening had drawn a large field.

Despite the pouring rain, a sizeable group of under 15s galloped across Lymore Park, before the adults race, organised by Maldwyn Harriers, saw 93 runners sprinting away to complete the challenging multi-terrain course.

Bruce Fanshawe was first home in 27 minutes 56 seconds, with Madison Griffiths the first lady home in 33 minutes and one second.

The show opened the following day at midday with a speech from the president.

The carnival processed around the showground, packed with floats and fancy dress.

At 1pm the marquee opened and attendees were free to admire the many exhibits including expertly grown and lovingly tended vegetables, exquisite flower arrangements, gallery standard arts and crafts, calendar standard photographs and of course 'Bake Off' quality cakes, tart, jams, marmalades and honeys.

Newtown Silver Band provided musical entertainment, while the main ring events included Hawkeye Falconry.

Sports Day Events took place, along with a huge collection of vintage cars, and a dog show.

Outside the main ring, visitors were entertained by a performance from the Sally Gartell Academy of Dance, while David Oakley put on a magic show for younger children.

Farmer David Jones drew a boisterous crowd as he studiously judged the now-famous 'potato-in-a-bucket' competition, before the day drew to a close with the popular tug-of-war.

On Sunday the main marquee was transformed into a banqueting tent for 286 elegantly dressed diners.