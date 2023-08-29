One of Dyfed-Powys Police's automatic translations

Dyfed-Powys Police warns followers of its Facebook page that it does not provide translations from English into Welsh.

The force posts in English and then an algorithm attempts to turn it into Welsh, causing a mixture of laughter, surprise and shock.

One recent post in English read: "Prescription medicines can affect your driving ability.

"If you’ve been prescribed any of these, talk to your doctor about whether you're safe to drive."

But the algorithm turned that into Welsh that read: "Prescription medicines can affect your ability to cry.

"If you have had a prescription for one of the following, talk to your doctor before driving."

Another post that said: "Drinking coffee, eating, sleeping and showering don’t make you sober up any faster.

"If you have a heavy or late night drinking you could still be impaired all the next day."

This turned into: "Drinking coffee, eating, sleeping and being showered doesn't make you sober faster.

"If you drink late or late at night you can be loved throughout the day afterwards as well."

The force often posts the reason for the translation errors, which reads: "Please note that any automatic translation of this text is provided by Facebook, not by Dyfed-Powys Police, and may contain errors. For the English language version of this post, please visit our page."

Followers of the page often debate the merits of the translation.

One said: "It's Facebook that has control over the translation, not the police force... unfortunately unless FB update their translation directory, nothing will change."

Another person said in reply: "No, don’t! The translations are hilarious."