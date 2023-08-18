Holidaymakers warned to batten down the hatch as Storm Betty hits Welsh coast

Glorious sunshine at Morfa Nefyn on Wednesday

A yellow weather warning has been issued for west Wales. Both Friday and Saturday look unreasonably wet, particularly for the coastal towns such as Barmouth.

Wind gusts on Friday night of 40mph will add to problems.

Many families are enjoying camping trips during the summer holidays and those at the Welsh coast this week were treated to hot sunny weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Friday and Saturday will see unseasonably wet and windy conditions for much of the UK. While Storm Betty will have higher impacts in Ireland, exposed Irish Sea coasts of the UK could see gusts in excess of 70mph, with around 50mph more widely.

"Storm Betty is also bringing some large accumulations of rainfall for the time of year, with some spots of Northern Ireland seeing around 80mm of rain, though between 15-25mm is expected more widely.