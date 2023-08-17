Mid Wales 18-turbine windfarm plan delayed for government consideration

A decision on the proposal has been delayed

The proposal is for land at Esgair Cwmowen, between Carno and Llanfair Caereinion, and the delay is so that the Welsh Government minister for climate change, Julie James MS, can mull over taking charge of the decision making process, after being asked to “call in” the application.

The application, from Pennant Walters, has been revised several times after it was initially mooted back in 2010.

At the time the firm submitted a planning application for 21 turbines.

Over the years the proposals have ranged from 11 turbines up to 19.

The current proposal being considered by the Welsh Government for call-in is for 18 turbines.

If built, they would have the capacity to produce a maximum of 47.5 mega watt hours of electricity.

The proposal also includes an anemometer mast, substation, control building, site entrance, new and improved access tracks and all associated building and engineering operations and landscaping together with highway improvements.

Documents show that the Welsh Government are now waiting for a report from Powys County Council on the project.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We have received a call-in request in respect of this application which is currently under active consideration.”

Issuing the holding direction means that the council cannot approve the proposal but allows consultation work as part of the planning process to continue.

The direction also allows the council to refuse the scheme.

A major issue with the scheme is how to get the wind turbine components from Ellesmere Port in Cheshire to the site along the county’s roads.

Pennant Walters has said it is working with the Welsh Government, Powys County Council and others to “define a strategic traffic management plan” that would allow the turbines to be delivered to Esgair Cwmowen.

The windfarm proposal is one of several in the pipeline for Powys.

Others will be considered as Developments of National Significance (DNS). This means that they are being dealt with by Welsh Government planning inspectors, and Powys County Council’s planning department and planning committee will only be consultees in the process.