Man hurt jumping between 'Adam and Eve' mountain summit rocks

The team were called out after reports the man had hurt his head and back

Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation, a team of highly trained volunteers, said the man had been on Tryfan, in Eryri, known in English as Snowdonia, when the incident happened.

An update from the organisation on Facebook said that he had failed when jumping from one rock to another.

The two rocks, Sion a Sian - or Adam and Eve - sit at the summit of the mountain, with the jump between the two having become popular as rite of passage for climbers who reach the top.

In their post the organisation said that the jump can make for "great pictures, but isn't without risk".

The incident took place on Monday, August 7.

The update said: "Jumping from Sion a Sián/Adam and Eve on Tryfan's summit is exhilarating and makes for some great pictures, but it isn't without risk.

"The team were called out on Monday afternoon after a man failed while jumping from Sion a Sián falling some distance to the ground.

"With reports of head and spinal injuries, Maritime and Coastguard Agency Rescue 936 were requested and they deployed the winchman to assess the casualty.

"The winchman requested additional help to control the growing number of people on the summit and also help in packaging the casualty, six team members were winched onto the mountain. Once in the stretcher, the casualty was flown to Ysbyty Gwynedd for treatment.

"One of the team commented it was lucky our casualty jumped right to left and "only" fell five metres, a jump from left to right would result in a fall of several hundred metres.