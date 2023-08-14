Motorcyclist dies at scene of collision with car in mid Wales

By Sue Austin
Mid Wales

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in mid Wales.

The crash happened on the A494 Bala to Dolgellau road at Rhydymain on Sunday.

Emergency services responded to 999 cars at 12.20pm.

North Wales Police said: "Local officers attended with roads policing unit, alongside the Welsh Ambulance, Helimed and the forensic crash investigation unit. Sadly the rider of the motorbike passed away at the scene."

The force is now appealing for help from the public for information.

"If you were travelling on the A494 around this time and witnessed the incident, or if you have dashcam footage of, or prior to it, we would like to hear from you.

"Please contact us via our live webchat or on 101 quoting reference A128948."

The road was closed for some time after the collision.

