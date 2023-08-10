Consultation continues into the future of sport and leisure facilities

Councillor David Selby

Powys County Council has said.the review considers the provision, usage, running costs, carbon emissions and building conditions of what is currently on offer, as well as other active leisure opportunities available to the people of Powys.

Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, Councillor David Selby said: “To expand on the participation and financial data we already have available, we are asking for your views to help us design a sustainable leisure offer for the future.

“This survey forms part of a county wide public engagement to give as many people as possible the opportunity to both give their views and ideas to improve and support our leisure facilities.

“I encourage as many people as possible to have their say in this important part of our leisure review.”

For more details of the review and to take part in the online engagement exercise, go online to haveyoursaypowys.wales/powys-leisure-review-2023

Paper copies of the survey are available to pick up from your local library and once complete you can hand it back to staff at a Powys Library or Freedom Leisure Centre, alternatively you can scan it and email it to haveyoursay@powys.gov.uk.

The survey asks what activities people participate in for their health and well-being.

"We’re also interested in where you do these activities and where you might choose to do them in the future.