Family of man 'swept out to sea' and have thanked those involved after search called off

Gareth Bowen. Picture: North Wales Police

The search has been called off and the man who has not been found has been named as 46-year old Gareth Bowen.

Police say that on Saturday July 29, shortly after 7pm, Gareth Bowen was reported to have entered the water from rocks in Trearddur Bay.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "Despite multi-agency searches taking place over the weekend, sadly, Gareth has not been found. The coastguard’s searches in the area have now come to a close.

"Gareth’s family have expressed their thanks to the agencies involved in the searches."

Gareth’s mother, Lorraine, said: “Our family are extremely grateful for the searches and effort undertaken by all of the agencies involved in the searches to find Gareth since Saturday evening.”

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

HM Coastguard was co-ordinating the response after the incident at the popular spot with tourists.

A Coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats from Trearddur Bay were involved in the search.

Holyhead, Moelfre and Rhosneigr Coastguard Rescue Teams were also helping, as were North Wales Police and Wales Ambulance Service.