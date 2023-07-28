Prime Minister not stumped as he steps in to bat at firm started by Shropshire businessman

Prime minister steps in to bat

The company, set up by Shropshire founder, Alex Lovén is now based on Wrexham's industrial estate.

Alex, from Kinnerley, took the Prime Minister on a tour of the 411,000 sq. ft office and warehouse. The visit on Friday also included a Q&A session with staff and ended with a spot of cricket.

A keen cricketer, Mr Sunak showed no hesitation in entering a the nets and defending against some bowling from the Net World Sports team.

With a current workforce of 270 staff, the e-Commerce giant is already a significant employer in the region.

Prime minster steps up to the wicket

Prime Minister with chief executive Alex Loven

However, Mr Lovén said ambitions went further, as the company had set its sights on increasing their workforce to 400+ in the coming months.

He said: "This dedication to job creation stands as a testament to our passion for the local community to empowering local talent and bolstering the regional economy.

Prime Minister and chief executive Alex Loven

"The Q&A session,proved to be an excellent opportunity for the employees to directly interact with the Prime Minister. All departments and members of the local Conservative party community gathered to pose questions on an array of pertinent topics, including healthcare and inflation rates. The Prime Minister demonstrated his commitment to open dialogue and transparency, providing detailed insights into the government's policies and plans for addressing these crucial issues."