Rider critical after two-vehicle collision

By Sue AustinMid Wales

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a collision in mid Wales.

The crash happened on the A40 near Llanspyddid, Brecon, at about 5.40pm on Tuesday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision which involved were a silver Mercedes car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle.

"The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a critical condition," a spokesperson said.

"A pillion passenger of the motorcycle and the driver of the car were also taken to hospital."

The A40, a major route through mid Wales was closed. It reopened at 11.50pm.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP20230725-361.

