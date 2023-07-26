Rider critical after two-vehicle collision

The crash happened on the A40 near Llanspyddid, Brecon, at about 5.40pm on Tuesday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision which involved were a silver Mercedes car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle.

"The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a critical condition," a spokesperson said.

"A pillion passenger of the motorcycle and the driver of the car were also taken to hospital."

The A40, a major route through mid Wales was closed. It reopened at 11.50pm.