Motorcyclist dies after crash in mid Wales

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision on the A470 near Storey Arms south of Brecon at approximately 8.20pm on Tuesday..

Officers said a 43-year-old man died at the scene after the red Ducati 848 he was riding was involved in a collision in the area known locally as RAC bends. No other vehicles were involved.

"We are now keen to speak to witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage from the collision or in the moments leading up to it," a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it online to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20230725-446.