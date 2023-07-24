Cows block major Welsh trunk road

Cows blocked the A55 in North Wales

Traffic stopped moving on the A55, North Wales Expressway near Bangor, at around 2.10pm when the cattle, which had escaped from a nearby field, made their way onto the eastbound carriageway between junctions 10-11.

In order to safely get the two cows out of harm's way, Traffic Wales North and Mid announced a rolling road block.

Posting on Twitter, the Welsh highways agency said: "There will be a rolling road block on #A55 both directions between J10 Bangor - J11 starting shortly to Remooove cattle from the network."

In an update at 2.47, Traffic Wales North and Mid said the cattle had been removed safely from the network but warned congestion remained in the area.