Equine holidaymakers enjoy special talk by holistic expert

Suz Crichton-Stuart treating a horse.

Suz, who runs A Holistic Solution, Clyro, near Hay on Wye, teaches Equine Touch from her own yard and takes it across Wales to help horses and their owners.

She paid a visit to Brandy House Farm, Felindre, near Knighton to treat some of Medina Brock’s resident horses and stayed on to give a workshop on ‘Neurology 101 - the hidden key to horse health’.

Guests holidaying at Brandy House Farm with their horses joined visitors in the audience to meet Suz, who is qualified in Equine Touch, craniosacral therapy, equine myofascial release and reiki.

“Modern, conscientious horse people are fantastic at observing how their feed, tack, environment and training affects their horse’s physical wellbeing,” said Suz, who explained how the horse’s organs and nervous system fit into holistic treatment.

The workshop resulted in £80 being raised for Wales air Ambulance and Horses4Health.

Another event planned at Brandy House is a Think Like A Pony summer camp from August 14-20, run by Sophie Hildreth who transforms the lives of troubled ponies and teaches horsemanship to families. On August 16, Suz will be returning to give a hands-on ‘From teeth to tail’ talk for both adults and children.

Brandy House Farm provides cottage accommodation, POD camping, glamping and wild camping. The business encourages customers to bring their horses with them on holiday, as it offers on-site DIY livery, nine stables and individual turnout paddocks.

“Running these events all adds to the holiday experience at Brandy House Farm,” said Medina.

“We have had guests come specially to see a saddle fitter, for a clinic or for body work session. Although we are best known for our amazing riding here in Mid Wales, we ensure that there are other things to do as well.”