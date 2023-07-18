Climate change group gets off the ground

Councillor Jackie Charlton - Powys County Council

Thirty-six people, representing many different groups and organisations including town and community councils, attended the first discussions of the Powys Climate Stakeholder Group at the end of June.

It will help guide the actions taken to reduce carbon emissions in the county and aim to secure support for them.

“Many people attended this meeting after going to the Powys Town and Community Council Nature and Environment Event we put on a few weeks before so, it is great to see that we are starting to build a bit of momentum on this issue,” Councillor Jackie Charlton, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys said.

“I’m really looking forward to receiving ideas and feedback from this group as we develop detailed plans for playing our part in slowing down climate change.

“With the support of more people we will be able to achieve significant progress in a short space of time.”

The Powys Climate Stakeholder Group is being chaired by Laura Shewring of Powys Action on the Climate Emergency.

It follows Powys Nature Partnership’s adoption of an advisory role to Powys County Council on the nature emergency.

The partnership was set up to support nature recovery in Powys and will help achieve the global aim of having 30 per cent of Wales’s land, freshwater, and sea protected, connected, and positively managed for nature by 2030.