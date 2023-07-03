New fire authority role for Powys councillor

Councillor Gwynfor Thomas

Councillor Gwynfor Thomas from Llansantffraid will head the authority for the next two years.

A business owner in the hospitality and agriculture industries, Councillor Thomas has been a Powys councillor for 13 years, is a school governor and former President and Chair of Montgomery RFC.

He was elected at the Fire Authority’s Annual General Meeting on June 12.

Councillor Thomas said: “I am thrilled to have been appointed Chair of the Fire Authority. I look forward to the task of providing good governance to an emergency service that so deserves it, which will in turn provide the communities it serves with a service and the protection that can be trusted and relied upon.”

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service serves Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, Swansea, Powys and Neath Port Talbot. The Service covers some 4,500 square miles - almost two-thirds of the landmass of Wales - and provides public safety information, prevention and protection programmes as well as emergency response to a population of over 900,000 people. The Service runs 58 fire stations and employs over 1,350 members of staff.