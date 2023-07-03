20 jobs could be created as approval is given for a new building at Welshpool shopping complex

Photo: Google

Back in February, the business lodged a planning application with Powys County Council to build a commercial workshop, showroom, and associated works at Charlies Stores, in Coed-y-Dinas.

The proposed building will be a rectangular single-storey structure with an area of 1,323 square metres.

A similar application was submitted last November but was refused by council planners.

Planning officer Catherine James said: “The proposed development comprises the erection of a new workshop and showroom building for agricultural machinery and vehicles, which would lie adjacent to and adjoining the existing workshop.

“The proposed development comprises a limited expansion of the existing buildings and facilities on-site and would allow the business to grow and develop without requiring it to relocate.

“Whilst the proposed building is of a relatively large scale, it is considered to be commensurate in scale to the existing buildings on-site.”

One of the reasons why the previous planning application had been rejected is that the applicant had not shown how the development would have “adequate foul drainage” to cope with the extra staff that would work there.

Ms James said: “Supporting information has been submitted in relation to this application indicating that the proposed foul drainage system is adequate to serve the proposed development.

“Environmental Protection have been consulted and have no objections to the proposal.”

Ms James added: “Having carefully considered the proposed development, officers are satisfied that the proposal is in accordance with relevant planning policy.

“The recommendation is one of approval subject to conditions.”

Coed-y-Dinas was once a farm that produced meat for the Powis Castle estate.