Walkers helped from mountain in overnight rescue after they pick dangerous route down

Cader Idris in better weather

Mountain rescuers say three of the party of nine had chosen such a dangerous route to try to descend that one slip could have had catastrophic consequences.

Cader Idris, near Dolgellau is popular with visitors from Shropshire and the West Midlands.

The group, mostly in their early 20s and from London, had intended to camp on the mountain.

The alarm was raised at 9.30pm when two of the ground decided to go back down, encountered steep ground and got stuck. A third went to their aid and all lost contact with their friends.

Aberdyfi Search and Rescue sent team members to two routes on the mountain to try to locate both groups and asked South Snowdonia Search & Rescue Team were be on standby to assist.

Team volunteer Graham O'Hanlon, who attended the rescue, said contact was re-established with the missing party of three and a WhatsApp live location link showed that the group of three were by the fence line close to Mynydd Moel.

"Instructions were given to start to walk down the fence line and rescuers would work their way up to intercept. Once located, the group was given warm clothing and food before being accompanied back down to Minffordd car-park.

"The other party of rescuers reached the summit shelter and made contact with the main group of six. The group was checked-over before starting the descent back down to Ty Nant. Being poorly equipped for the terrain and weather, this was a very slow process for the group.

The group of three were transported to Ty Nant to be reunited with their friends coming down the north side. Everyone was safely off the mountain by 3.15am.