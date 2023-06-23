Street fair set to return

Montgomery Street Fair returns on July 1.

Montgomery will be hosting the event on Broad Street from 10am to 10pm on Saturday, July 1.

A spokesman said: "This year there are a host of local vendors coming to show and sell their wares. There will be plenty of food and drink available, with Monty’s Brewery, Kerry Vale Vineyard, Nosh 2 Go, Old Monty Cider, JP Hog Roasts and Nomadic Pizzas all coming, alongside the permanent Montgomery catering venues.

"The Street Fair will open at 10am. There will be entertainment with performances from, amongst others, Sally Gartell Academy of Dance, Broseley Beats with Peta Piper, Willow Station, and Monty Folk, with other guests throughout the day.

"There will be a pause at 5pm whilst the street is cleared and re-configured, then the Street Fair will reopen for the evening at 6.30pm with musical performances from Stuart Jones, Eyitemi, and Dai Robs.

"There will be food vendors available, or bring your own picnic to enjoy the evening. Tables and chairs will be provided. The evening will end at 10pm."

For those travelling from outside Montgomery, there will be signed parking on the Recreation Field.