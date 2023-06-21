Shropshire Council approves 40 new homes for village

The homes have been approved by Shropshire Council

The trustees of the Lymore Estate on the Wales/England border put forward the proposals for a site to the south of Chirbury, off the A490, more than two years ago.

Shropshire Council has now granted full planning permission for phase one of the scheme, which includes 13 homes, and outline permission for the remaining 27.

The majority of the land is allocated for housing in the council’s development plan.

The applicant says the development will include 18 ‘affordable homes’ which will be managed by a registered social landlord.

Chirbury with Brompton Parish Council objected to the scheme, saying it supported the detailed plans for phase one – which will consist entirely of affordable homes – but had concerns about the indicative layout and design for phase two.

The parish council said: “It is considered that the proposed layout would result in excessive additional lighting, noise pollution, overlooking, loss of privacy, and amenity to a number of existing properties.”

The development will provide a mix of two, three and four-bed houses and bungalows, all with private gardens and parking.

Submitting the plans in April 2021, the applicant's agent said the site was in a good location near the village school, pub, church and open spaces, and added that “no unacceptable increase in traffic is anticipated”.