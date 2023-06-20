Raising the flag to support Armed Forces Day

Pictured with the Armed Forces Day Flag is (from left to right) Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Armed Forces Champion; and Cllr James Gibson-Watt, Leader; and Jack Straw, Interim Chief Executive.

Armed Forces Day is a chance for everyone to show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, he said.

Councillor Dorrance, who is also the council’s Armed Forces Champion and chairs the Armed Forces Covenant Regional Partnership Powys, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to recognise and give sincere thanks and support to the British Armed Forces. I am deeply proud of our servicemen and servicewomen – theirs is the ultimate public service.