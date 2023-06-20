Raising the flag to support Armed Forces Day

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, 24 June, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader, Councillor Matthew Dorrance expressed his thanks to the nation’s servicemen and women.

Pictured with the Armed Forces Day Flag is (from left to right) Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Armed Forces Champion; and Cllr James Gibson-Watt, Leader; and Jack Straw, Interim Chief Executive.
Armed Forces Day is a chance for everyone to show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, he said.

Councillor Dorrance, who is also the council’s Armed Forces Champion and chairs the Armed Forces Covenant Regional Partnership Powys, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to recognise and give sincere thanks and support to the British Armed Forces. I am deeply proud of our servicemen and servicewomen – theirs is the ultimate public service.

“Our Armed Forces play a crucial role in defending our communities at home and abroad. They showed total professionalism with their support in Powys during the pandemic and continue to play a crucial role in defending the UK and our NATO allies.”

