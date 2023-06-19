Three villages in line for ultrafast broadband

Cllr Jake Berriman

Openreach, which is behind the scheme, needs residents and businesses in Tregynon, Llanbrynmair and Kerry, who want faster browsing speeds, to apply for UK Government Gigabit Vouchers which will be used to help fund the extension of its full fibre network.

Residents and businesses in the three communities can check if they qualify by entering their postcode at openreach.com/connectmycommunity

Using the UK Government Gigabit Vouchers to help pay for the build won’t cost residents and businesses anything, but they will have to commit to ordering a full fibre service from a provider of their choice for at least 12 months once the new network is available and confirm they are connected.

More information on UK Government Gigabit Vouchers can be found online at gigabitvoucher.culture.gov.uk

Councillor Jake Berriman, Powys County Council’s cabinet member for a connected Powys, said: “This is a great opportunity for homes and businesses in these three communities to get access to a faster full fibre network which is often only available in more urban areas.

“As many as 1,148 properties in Tregynon, Llanbrynmair and Kerry are eligible, but Openreach will only be able to connect them if enough people sign up and pledge their vouchers to the scheme.”

For more information on this project or other ultrafast broadband opportunities in Powys email broadband@powys.gov.uk.