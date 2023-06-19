Local MP takes on House of Lords in a battle of a different kind

Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams and the succesful Green Benches team.

The Montgomeryshire Conservative joined other MPs for a tug of war against a team from the peers of the House of Lords – to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The contest – the 35th time it has taken place, was held on the grounds of Westminster Abbey.

Sponsored by Banham Charitable Foundation and hosted by sports broadcaster Mark Pougatch, the event raised £130,000 and counting for the cancer support charity.

Mr Williams’ ‘Green Benches’ team won against the House of Lords team in a fiercely-fought battle of brawn over brain, cheered on by guests including the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP and Lord Speaker, Lord McFall of Alcluith.

Speaking after the victory Mr Williams said: "I was very happy to take part in the 35th annual Macmillan Tug of War, a great event which this year has raised over £130,000. I’m pleased to report the Green Benches team was victorious on the day!