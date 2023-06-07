Welsh beaches gain top awards to help woo tourists

The blue flag beach at Aberporth

The chief executive of regional tourism organisation MWT Cymru has congratulated Ceredigion County Council for having 14 of its beaches recognised in this year’s Wales Coast Awards.

More than 75 per cent of businesses located near Blue Flue beaches believe that the award attracts visitors to the area.

Five of Ceredigion’s most popular beaches will be flying Blue Flags once again in 2023, while a further nine in the county have also made a splash in the awards organised by Keep Wales Tidy.

The Blue Flag beaches are Borth, Aberystwyth South, Llangrannog, Tresaith and Aberporth while Aberystwyth North, New Quay Harbour, Traeth y Dolau, New Quay and Clarach have been named as having Seaside Award status.

Completing the accolades are Green Coast Award winners New Quay Traeth Gwyn, Cilborth, Llanrhystud, Mwnt and Penbryn. New Quay Traeth Gwyn is new to the awards list this year.

Beaches achieving Blue Flag and Green Coast award status must meet the highest “excellent” water quality standard and are judged for the provision of facilities for beach users and for demonstrating good management and safety provision.

The Seaside Award recognises beaches that have an overall “Good” standard of water quality, public facilities, safety provision and management.

Val Hawkins, chief executive of MWT Cymru, said: “Congratulations to the award winning beaches and Ceredigion County Council for maintaining such a high standard again to benefit both local residents and visitors alike.“It’s great to see New Quay Traeth Gwyn beach joining the list of Green Coast Award winners this year. Ceredigion is such an important tourist destination and marine wildlife haven, known for its bottle nose dolphins and a particularly scenic and spectacular section of the Wales Coast Path.

She endorsed the appeal made by Keep Wales Tidy to everyone visiting beaches along the Mid Wales coast to respect the environment and not leave litter.

Keep Wales Tidy gave 51 coastal areas Wales Coast Awards for achieving exceptional standards.

A recent survey by Keep Wales Tidy found that the Blue Flag is most associated with good water quality and beach cleanliness. The survey indicated that awareness of the Blue Flag award in Wales is still very high.

Seeking to inspire everyone to protect the environment, Keep Wales Tidy is appealing to everyone visiting Wales’ award-winning beaches and marinas to be responsible by taking their litter home and make memories not mess.

“Some of the world’s best beaches are right here on our doorstep,” said Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy chief executive. “These awards are a tribute to the hard work and dedication of those who strive to maintain and enhance the natural splendour of our coastline.

“However, with the privilege of enjoying these breathtaking landscapes comes the responsibility to protect and preserve them. Let us all pledge to do our part by respecting the environment and keeping our beaches clean and litter-free.