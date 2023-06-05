North Wales Police win UK emergency services football league

Mid Wales

The North Wales Police men’s football team won its first ever national league title over the weekend.

North Wales Police took on Thames Valley Police to take the title
Off-duty officers from North Wales Police (NWP) came together on Sunday at Manchester’s Broadhurst Park Stadium to face Thames Valley Police in the Emergency Services Football League final.

A strike from PC Toby Jones midway through the second half proved decisive for NWP, who clinched a battling 1-0 victory on the day.

Coach Adam Bailey said: “The UK Emergency services league is the biggest competition that we could win.

"It included teams from ambulance service, fire service and the prison service so to win it in the first season we have entered is a fantastic achievement from everyone involved.”

The North Wales side have now set their sights on more silverware and will face South Wales Police in the Welsh Police Cup semi-final next week.

