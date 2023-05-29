Popular presenter unable to co-present Springwatch this year

Iolo recovering from health problems in hospital. He is now recovering at home

The presenter, who lives near Newtown, shared a photo of him in hospital when he announced he is taking a break from the hit BBC series.

But has has assured well wishers he is now 'as fit as a flea'.

In a tweet, Iolo said:“Unfortunately, I can’t co-present @BBCSpringwatch this year.

“I had a stent inserted in April, which released a clot, that caused an embolism.

“My demise has been greatly exaggerated, thanks to brilliant friends, wonderful family and the excellent NHS. Go Megan and team SW."

Recovering at home he is continuing his passion for nature posting that he had been inspecting his moth trap on Monday .

Iolo has become one of television’s most recognisable faces after establishing himself as a co-presenter for numerous BBC and S4C nature programmes.

He became became a regular presenter on Winterwatch, Springwatch and Autumnwatch in 2019.